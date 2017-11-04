press release: As a child living on an Indian reservation, Jon Kerstetter knew the meaning of boundaries. Driven by a desire to break free of society’s expectations, he pushed to graduate from college and earn advance degrees in business and, at the age of thirty-seven, medicine. Those were just the first among the many improbable and dramatic transitions Kerstetter has made in his life. In Crossings: A Doctor-Soldier’s Story, he writes beautifully and thoughtfully about his exceptional life of transformations: from civilian to doctor to soldier, trained to heal yet trained to kill, and having to prioritize both roles in war, sometimes in the span of minutes; from doctor and soldier to stroke victim; and, eventually, from stroke patient to writer.