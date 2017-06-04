June 4, 3 pm (doors at 2) Jon Langford's Four Lost Souls, suggested donation $15

Jon Langford's newest collaboration also features John Szymanski, Bethany Thomas and Tawny Newsome. For this matinee show the four lost souls will be playing their new album of the same name, and with that cast you know there will be amazing vocals along with hilarity and hijinks.

Reservations will be taken for this show at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. On confirmation there is space available you can guarantee your spot by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714.

Parking Alert: There is now no parking on either side of MacArthur Rd. I suggest parking on the very wide, curbed streets of Ellenwood and Duncan off Mendota and walking up the little path to MacArthur Ct. Google Maps says it is 0.1 miles and two minutes https://goo.gl/maps/5ZkNX from there to the house.

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.