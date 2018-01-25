Jonathan Greenstein Trio
Madison's 119 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: A saxophone player and composer originally from Tel-Aviv, Israel. Now living in Brooklyn, having graduated from Berklee College of Music. Free.
