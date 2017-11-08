Jonathan Richman

UW Union South - The Sett 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: LIVE! ON STAGE JONATHAN RICHMAN featuring TOMMY LARKINS on the drums!

Wednesday, November 8th / 8PM

The Sett (Union South) / FREE

Jonathan Richman has been playing music, recording and touring for most of his life. Jonathan and his drummer Tommy Larkins win fans wherever they play. In the early 1970s, Jonathan formed the noted band The Modern Lovers. Tommy Larkins was in the groups Naked Prey, Giant Sand and other popular bands in Tucson, Arizona.

