Jonesies, Fox Face, 4th Curtis, Miyha, Claire Nelson-Lifson

Half Stack Sessions Spring Show

Wil-Mar Center, Doors 7 Show 7:30 pm.

$5-10 Sliding Scale Donation benefits DAIS and Half Stack; treats available for purchase.

Lineup:

CNL: Claire will do a one time only solo set! Don't miss!

Miyha: This band is hitting the ground running! Come see them and check out their new EP!

https:// miyha.bandcamp.com/

Fashion Show by Mollie Martin of Good Style Shop: Soooo...excited for this! Great fashion from the Good Style Shop!

4th Curtis (msp): 4th Curtis is St. Paul’s premier all-trans indie pop band. Originally the solo project of singer/songwriter Lex Noens, it has since expanded to include Maddie Morley (drums) and Ty Gale (keys/vocals). Since the full band got together in late 2015, they’ve attracted a tight-knit following drawn to their experimentally glamorous tunes and an insatiable need to broadcast their transness to the greater Twin Cities area.

https://www.4thcurtis.com/

Fox Face (mke): Fox Face plays eerie punk rock with brooding rhythms and creepy guitar tones. Their witchy lyrics and fierce sound will make you want to groove ... or hold a seance.

https:// foxface.bandcamp.com/

Jonesies: Indie pop that gets straight to the point. Boy/girl vocals with self aware wit.

https:// jonesies.bandcamp.com/

Half-Stack Sessions Mission Statement: Half-Stack Sessions is a group of women and non-binary folk who play music in the Madison area. Its purpose is to create space for musicians to grow and to work towards higher visibility in the larger music scene. Meetings will be planned collectively to meet the needs and wants of the group. The main goals of the sessions will be to share skills, exchange ideas, and build a culture that empowers non-male musicians to create freely. All ages welcome. safe space for all.