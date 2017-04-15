Jonesies, Good Morning Midnight, Tippy

Williamson Magnetic Recording Company 1019 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Jonesies: Ablum release show! Indie pop that gets straight to the point. Boy/girl vocals with self aware wit.

Check it out: http://jonesies.bandcamp.com

Good Morning Midnight (Iowa): Singer/songwriter, bringing his tunes through Madison for the night. Don't miss! This time with full band.

Check them out: https://soundcloud.com/xxgoodmorningmidnight

Tippy: try hard from madison wi. promoting good communication, positive competition, peace, justice, and surreality. kiss your friends. talk to dogs

Check them out: http://tippymusic.bandcamp.com

608-338-4191

