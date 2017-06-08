Jonesies, Holy Sheboygan, Glassmen

press release: Jonesies: Indie pop that gets straight to the point. Boy/girl vocals with self aware wit.

Holy Sheboygan! is a band of scavengers. Creeping through the alleys of musical sound, they borrow melodies from a wide array of genres, tape-recorded noise from their everyday lives, and percussion from the abundant dumpsters of the Fox Valley. By their very nature, they can be described as nothing other than 'garbage folk.

Glassmen is experimental indie rock with guitar, organ pedals, drums, and vibrato. The sound, sometimes jarring, is fragile, sharp, reflective, and distorting—like glass.

5 bucks donation. All ages. No drinking. peoples space.