Jorma Kaukonen

Jorma Kaukonen is probably best known as a founder of San Francisco psychedelic seekers Jefferson Airplane. But before, during and after the Airplane era, blues and roots music has remained his main occupation, both in Hot Tuna (with bassist Jack Casady) and as a solo artist. His fleet-fingered acoustic picking should sound gorgeous in the intimate Stoughton Opera

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589 View Map
