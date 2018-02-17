Josh Becker Band

Hody Bar and Grill, Middleton 1914 Aurora St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

Free. 9 pm-1 am.

press release: Josh Becker cannot be stopped! Even when his band Cherry Pie isn't playing, he's still bringing the rock! This three-piece ensemble fits into some smaller places, but the attitude remains the same!

Come enjoy a great mix of classic and modern rock, specially blended for maximum dancing and drinking pleasure.

Info
Hody Bar and Grill, Middleton 1914 Aurora St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Music
608-831-1901
