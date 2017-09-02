press release: Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal have been hard at work this year. In March, Josh was a contestant on Season 12 of NBC's The Voice where he was a member of Team Blake Shelton.

× Expand "The Voice" audition by Josh Hoyer

While the previously recorded episodes of The Voice were airing, the band was amidst a month long European tour spanning 27 cities in 7 different countries. The European tour, with multiple sold out shows, was capped off with a performance at the world-famous Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium and was recently released as a live record paired with videos.

Since returning from Europe, the band has continued their fervent pace and have toured all over the country, including stops at several festivals. Their concert on Sept. 2 in Madison is part of a nine day tour, which will be their last major string of shows for the year.