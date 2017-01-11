Josh Johnson

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

OPENING RECEPTION FEBRUARY 10, 7-9pm

Exhibition on view February 10 - March 4. Gallery Hours: Tues-Sat 11-3 or by appt.

Nebraska artist Josh Johnson's solo exhibition features selections from a body of work he calls "Distance Learning." The project connects a grouping of artificial rocks located along Antelope Creek in Lincoln, Nebraska to his recalled memories of the South Dakota Badlands landscape and the cast off materials he collects. This incarnation of the project will respond to ALL's space, allowing the architectural features to influence the form and placement of the work. Johnson's work explores "the connections [he] makes between two environments, one at hand and the other remembered."

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

608-556-7415

