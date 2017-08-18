Josh Klemons, Karen Wheelock, Lonesome Willie Jones & his Dime Store Posse

press release: Josh Klemons, Karen Wheelock and Lonesome Willie Jones and his Dime Store Posse are heading to Harmony Bar & Grill for a night of great music!

Josh Klemons:

Josh is one part folk ninja, one part flatpicker, and a whole lot of songwriting chops. He'll keep you moving and get you thinking.

Karen Wheelock:

Madison’s 2015 New Artist of the Year Karen Wheelock burst into the local folk and americana scene in 2013, armed with a guitar and a ukulele. A Wisconsin farm girl from the small town of Delavan, Wheelock’s gentle heart and forthright nature are surprisingly disarming to even the most jaded audience.

Romantic at its core, Wheelock’s music has a sound all its own, but one could draw connections to A Fine Frenzy, Lisa Loeb, Cat Power with just a hint of the Moldy Peaches' spirit. Hidden within her songwriting is a deep love for the Foo Fighters and other hard rock bands. Wheelock's repertoire ranges from light-hearted ditties to deeply profound ballads; these are clearly the result of personal reflection, the stuff of all good art.

Lonesome Willie Jones and his Dime Store Posse:

Alt-Classic Country with a focus on tight harmonies, tasteful solos and a catalogue spanning over a hundred years of great tunes.

The Harmony will be closed for vacation on Aug. 20 and reopen on Sept. 1.