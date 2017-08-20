Josie Lynn, Kandi Barr, Danielle Avalon, VaJay J, Kendra Banx$, Cass Marie Domino

press release:

SUNDAY FUNDAY..... We hope to see you at the Pride Parade down State Street and around the Capitol Square.

Following the Parade we will be serving up our Free Pride Customer Appreciation Buffet from 5:30pm-7:30pm.

7:00pm on the Main Stage our FIVE Family will be performing a Spotlight Show featuring ALL of the current court!!

9PM it's Josie Lynn's Annual BIG GAY SHOW with hometown favorites....Josie Lynn, Kandi Barr, Danielle Avalon, VaJay J, Kendra Banx$ and National EOY Femme 2017 Cass Marie Domino.....

NO COVER ALL DAY LONG!!