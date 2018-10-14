Jourdan Hines, The North Code

Parched Eagle Taproom 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The second Sunday of every month, Jourdan Hines will be hosting a Songwriter Series at the Parched Eagle Taproom. Jourdan, along with a featured artist each month, will be playing original music from 4pm to 6pm. Check out the Facebook event page for updated artist information.

Parched Eagle Taproom 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
