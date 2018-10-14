Jourdan Hines, The North Code
Parched Eagle Taproom 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Jourdan Hines
press release: The second Sunday of every month, Jourdan Hines will be hosting a Songwriter Series at the Parched Eagle Taproom. Jourdan, along with a featured artist each month, will be playing original music from 4pm to 6pm. Check out the Facebook event page for updated artist information.
