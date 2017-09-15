Jourdan Hines with Mary Wallin, Tortoise & the Finch, Jacob Grace

press release: Local Madison musician Jourdan Hines is releasing his debut album Come Alive. The album release party will be held at Funk’s Pub 5956 Executive Dr #101, Fitchburg, on September 15 at 7pm with special guest Mary Wallin, Tortoise and the Finch, and Jacob Grace. The event is free and open to the public.

With the help of his successful Kickstarter campaign, Come Alive is the first release in a three part trilogy. The album is an eclectic mix of catchy originals and upbeat covers that range from singer-songwriter to a full folk-bluegrass band. Hines calls his style feel-good-music because it is meant to make you smile. Featuring the lovely Mary Wallin, they share their story in the song “Simple Life” and give a new twist to the '80s classic “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”.

A limited run of 160 handmade CDs designed, stamped, and colored by Hines will be available for purchase only at the release party. The album is also available for streaming and digital download on all major platforms Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

Born and raised on a rural Wisconsin dairy farm, Jourdan Hines learned about the importance of dedication and hard work. Over the years he has crafted his skills freelancing as a musician and designer in addition to teaching music at the Madison Music Foundry. In early 2017 Hines, with his wife Mary Wallin, were chosen to be finalists in 105.5 MMM duo contest Project M. In 2016 he won third place in the CD Baby Summer Music Video Contest with a pop-bluegrass remake of Justin Timberlake’s "Can't Stop the Feeling."

× Expand "Can't Stop the Feeling" by Jourdan Hines

Armed with an acoustic guitar and the two loves of his life by his side, Mary and their dog Jaya, this contemporary troubadour is ready to take the world on at large.