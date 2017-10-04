press release:

Join staff, students, and families from Madison's Children's Dyslexia Center to learn more about dyslexia and how we can all support our kids, students, friends, and neighbors who struggle to read printed words. A light dinner will be served before a short film screening of HBO documentary “Journey Into Dyslexia” and a brief panel discussion highlighting local resources. Young people ages 8 and up especially welcome! Registration for this event is appreciated but not required. Register at madisonpubliclibrary.org/central or call 266-6300.