Journey Through Grief

A six-week grief support group series for adults who are grieving a death. This group will be offered two different times in November, so participants can choose in the daytime or in the evening. Pre-registration is required.

o Wednesdays, November 1 – December 6, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

o OR Thursdays, November 2 – December 14, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (no class November 23)

Cost is $50 for the series. If needed, this fee can be lowered or waived. There is no fee for family members of people who received hospice care in the past 12 months.

For information about registration or fees, call (608) 327-7110 or send an online inquiry from agrace.org/griefgroups.