Journey Through Grief

press release: A six-week grief support group series for adults who are grieving a death. Join to overcome the isolation of grief, and learn what has worked for others as you cope with your loss and strive to return to healthy daily living. This group will be offered at two different times in September. Pre-registration is required. Thursdays, September 28 – November 2, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost is $50 for the series. If needed, this fee can be lowered or waived. There is no fee for family members of people who received hospice care in the past 12 months.

For information about registration or fees, call Jody (608) 327-7118 or send an online inquiry from agrace.org/griefgroups.