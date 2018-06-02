JP Hair Design 20th Anniversary

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Celebrating the 20th Year Anniversary for JP Hair Design Inc.

Saturday, June 2, 2018, 7:00 p.m. – 11:00pm, Madison College Truax Campus | 1701 Wright Street

Cost: $30.00 per person *All Ticket Purchase in Advance – No Tickets at Door.

Taylor “Smitty” Smith Scholarship: A scholarship for the Apprenticeship Program at Madison College will be presented at the Anniversary Celebration

Attire: Black Tie, Dress to Impress

Program consists of:

  • Acknowledgement of all Staff members since 1998
  • Acknowledgement of Key Mentors and Partnerships
  • Taylor “Smitty” Smith Scholarship Recipient
  • Memories throughout the 20 Years
  • Music by DJ Chill
  • Food by Kipp’s Catering
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-446-8022
