JP Hair Design 20th Anniversary

press release: Celebrating the 20th Year Anniversary for JP Hair Design Inc.

Saturday, June 2, 2018, 7:00 p.m. – 11:00pm, Madison College Truax Campus | 1701 Wright Street

Cost: $30.00 per person *All Ticket Purchase in Advance – No Tickets at Door.

Taylor “Smitty” Smith Scholarship: A scholarship for the Apprenticeship Program at Madison College will be presented at the Anniversary Celebration

Attire: Black Tie, Dress to Impress

Program consists of:

Acknowledgement of all Staff members since 1998

Acknowledgement of Key Mentors and Partnerships

Taylor “Smitty” Smith Scholarship Recipient

Memories throughout the 20 Years