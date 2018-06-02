JP Hair Design 20th Anniversary
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Celebrating the 20th Year Anniversary for JP Hair Design Inc.
Saturday, June 2, 2018, 7:00 p.m. – 11:00pm, Madison College Truax Campus | 1701 Wright Street
Cost: $30.00 per person *All Ticket Purchase in Advance – No Tickets at Door.
Taylor “Smitty” Smith Scholarship: A scholarship for the Apprenticeship Program at Madison College will be presented at the Anniversary Celebration
Attire: Black Tie, Dress to Impress
Program consists of:
- Acknowledgement of all Staff members since 1998
- Acknowledgement of Key Mentors and Partnerships
- Taylor “Smitty” Smith Scholarship Recipient
- Memories throughout the 20 Years
- Music by DJ Chill
- Food by Kipp’s Catering
Info
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Special Events