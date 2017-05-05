Juan de Marcos Gonzalez & First Wave

Free.

press release: Legendary Afro-Cuban artist Juan de Marcos Gonzalez and First Wave artists perform music from the 2015 Arts Institute artist residency, presented by OMAI and WUD Music Committee; sponsored by the UW Arts Institute. Additionally: Juan de Marcos Gonzalez will be giving a free talk on his career at 12noon on Friday, May 5th in the MSC Lounge, Red Gym.