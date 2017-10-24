Judicial Recusal in Wisconsin

press release: Town Hall Public Hearing

Tues, Oct 24, 2017 - 6:30pm-8pm at Capitol Lakes Retirement Center (Grand Hall), 333 West Main St, Madison. Speakers: Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices Shirley Abrahamson and Ann Walsh Bradley, former Dane Co. Circuit Court Judge Gerald Nichol, and Common Cause in Wisconsin Exec. Dir. Jay Heck.

Ask questions, share your opinions, and learn more about how justice for all is threatened by the lack of effective judicial recusal rules in Wisconsin. Our current state judicial recusal “non-standard” essentially allows judges to decide for themselves whether to recuse themselves in a case involving a donor or special interest group who contributed them. We will also discuss how citizens can help bring about strong recusal standards and equal access to justice.

Organized by Common Cause in Wisconsin. Event co-sponsors: the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, the League of Women Voters of Dane County, The Madison Institute, and the American Association of University Women-Wisconsin.