press release: The UW-Madison Tandem Press will celebrate its 30th Anniversary year with the opening of the new Tandem Press Apex Gallery on January 26, 2018, at 6 pm in its current space at Apex Properties, 1743 Commercial Avenue.

The Tandem Press Apex Gallery will allow guests to view Tandem’s newest print publications on display by visiting us at Tandem Press. No matter where you are located, you can follow us online through our website, or in person at our expanded facility at Tandem Press. Tandem Press is recognized nationally and internationally but has been considered a hidden gem in Madison. This is about to change with the inauguration of our new Tandem Press Apex Gallery.

The first exhibition at the Tandem Press Apex Gallery will feature the latest prints by Judy Pfaff. In 2018, the Tandem Press Apex Gallery will be the place to go. Check out our website for the latest exhibitions, lectures by visiting artists, and updates.

Ongoing events at Tandem Press include the Tandem Press Friday Night Jazz Series, which takes place in conjunction with the Mead Witter School of Music Jazz Program under the direction of Johannes Wallmann.

The Tandem Press Apex Gallery will be open Monday – Friday from

9 am - 5 pm and on Saturdays from 10 am - 1 pm.

The Tandem Press Apex Gallery has been made possible through the generosity of Apex Property Management who donated the space, and Paula and David Kraemer who funded the renovation of the space.

Tandem Press, founded in 1987, is affiliated with the Department of Art in the School of Education at the UW-Madison. It brings in internationally renowned artists who use its facilities to create editions of prints and interact with graduate and undergraduate students. The Press is one of only four professional presses affiliated with a university in the United States, and is internationally recognized, with Tandem prints hanging in museums and corporations across the country, Europe, and China.

Judy Pfaff (b. 1946) was born in London and later settled in America at the age of thirteen. She first came to Tandem Press in 1992 and has worked at the Press for the past twenty-five years. Pfaff received her B.F.A. from Washington University and her M.F.A. from Yale University. Pfaff was named a MacArthur Fellow in 2004 and was featured in PBS’s Art 21 in 2007. She represented the United States at the Sao Paolo Biennial. Her innovative work has brought her wide acclaim from galleries and museums throughout the United States, Europe, and the Far East, and her work can be found in such prestigious collections as the Detroit Institute of Art; The Museum of Modern Art, New York; the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. She has had numerous solo exhibitions and group shows in major galleries and museums in the United States and abroad. Her commissions and large-scale site-specific sculptures are on view at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia; the GTE Corporation, Irving, Texas; and the Miami Beach Convention Center. Pfaff lives and works in New York.