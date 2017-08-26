press release: For six years he played ‘Frankie Valli’ in Jersey Boys. For three years he played ‘Barry Mann’ in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which earned him a Tony® nomination. For countless hours he worked on preliminary productions of other jukebox and biographical shows no one has ever heard of.

These experiences, including 1500 ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You’s and 900 ‘We Gotta Get Outta This Place’s, have led Jarrod Spector to be called “Mr. Jukebox Musical” (by his mother), but a fitting and eclectic soundtrack of his life began long before that title was bestowed. Predating even his time crooning Bobby Darin hits (‘I Can’t Give You Anything But Love’, ‘Mack the Knife’) en route to becoming Junior Champion on Ed McMahon’s Star Search at age six, music has framed and underscored the story of Jarrod’s often-humbling journey from his childhood home in Philadelphia (‘Jukebox Baby’) to the bright lights ‘On Broadway’. With a red hot seven-piece band and helped by unrivaled and often-embarrassing childhood archival footage, Jukebox Life traces Jarrod’s journey from Philly to Los Angeles to New York, through some terrible—and eventually less-terrible—auditions (‘One Song Glory’), to getting the role (‘Since I Don’t Have You’) and, best of all, to getting the girl (‘Shiksa Goddess’).