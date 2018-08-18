Julia Fine

702WI 702 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Please join us at 702WI as we welcome author Julia Fine, who will read from and discuss her debut novel, WHAT SHOULD BE WILD.

In this darkly funny, striking debut, a highly unusual young woman must venture into the woods at the edge of her home to remove a curse that has plagued the women in her family for millennia—an utterly original novel with all the mesmerizing power of The Tiger’s Wife, The Snow Child, and Swamplandia!

702WI 702 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
