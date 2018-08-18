press release: Please join us at 702WI as we welcome author Julia Fine, who will read from and discuss her debut novel, WHAT SHOULD BE WILD.

In this darkly funny, striking debut, a highly unusual young woman must venture into the woods at the edge of her home to remove a curse that has plagued the women in her family for millennia—an utterly original novel with all the mesmerizing power of The Tiger’s Wife, The Snow Child, and Swamplandia!