press release: “His performance knocked our socks off.” That from the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra about Julian Rhee’s competition performance with the orchestra two years ago. So this February he played the entire Brahms’s Violin Concerto with WCO. Then in March, he won first place in the Madison Symphony Wisconsin Young Artists Final Forte competition with his brilliant performance of the first movement of Tchaikovsky’s D Major Violin Concerto. And that is just 2017!

Now 16 and a junior at Brookfield East High School, Julian has been winning violin competitions almost every year since he was 7. And he has received accolades to match, such as this quote from classical music blog The Well Tempered Ear: “What makes Rhee so outstanding is that the level of his musicality matches his high technical mastery.”

Julian’s RMF concert will feature beautiful works by Bach, Beethoven, Henryk Wieniawski and Eugene Ysaye. He will be performing at Taliesin’s Hillside Theater, Spring Green, at 7:30 pm on Monday June 26. This will be the second concert of the Rural Musicians Forum 2017 Summer Series, Beautiful Music in a Beautiful Space. A free-will donation will be requested. Hillside Theater is located at 6604 State Hwy. 23, Spring Green.

Don’t miss this concert. You’ll be able to say, “I heard him before he became famous!”