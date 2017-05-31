Julie David

UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

“As a photographer, I enjoy going to places less traveled. My love for animals and nature determine my next adventure. The images in this collection represent two very different and distinct regions of Peru, the mighty Amazon Jungle and the Colca Valley region of the south. Come discover the beauty and uniqueness Peru has to offer!”

- Julie David/Inphocus Photography

UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

608-263-5992

