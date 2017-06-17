June Gehringer, El Pearson, Zoë Blair-Schlagenhauf, Greg Zorko

press release: 3 amazing poets are coming all the way from the Big Easy, New Orleans, Louisiana, to Madison as part of their Big Heckin' Tour !

There will be books for sale! Come out and support these touring poets!

el pearson is a 21 year old poet from new orleans. they are the author of "a nt" (bottlecap press 2016) & "what if there aren't enough twitter notifications to solve this" (tenderness, yea 2017). they co-run spy kids review & 2fast2house. follow them on twitter @smallpuddle because that's all they have.

June Gehringer is a mixed-race trans poet from Omaha, Nebraska. They currently live in New Orleans. They are a co-founder of tenderness, yea (http://tendernessyea.com/ ). Their work has appeared in Paper Darts, Spy Kids Review, OMEGA, and elsewhere. They tweet @unlovablehottie and they love you, like, a lot.

Zoë Blair-Schlagenhauf is an artist and graphic designer living in New Orleans. She is the co-founder of Tenderness, yea and Sloppy Seconds Book Press. She is the author of Chlamydia Summer (tenderness, yea) and has been published by Metatron, Spykids Review, and Varsity Goth. She tweets @zoe_blablablair. She loves you.

About the host:

Greg Zorko was born in 1990 in upstate New York. He currently lives in Madison, Wisconsin. He is the author of Ghost in the Club (Metatron Press, 2016) and Zorko (Ghost City Press, 2017). He is the founder and curator of Yucky Poetry, a reading series in Madison.