Juneteenth Poetry Slam

Google Calendar - Juneteenth Poetry Slam - 2018-06-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Juneteenth Poetry Slam - 2018-06-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Juneteenth Poetry Slam - 2018-06-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Juneteenth Poetry Slam - 2018-06-15 18:00:00

RSVP

Madison College-South 2238 S. Park St. (in Villager Mall), Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Join us Friday, June 15, 2018, 6 PM, for the First Juneteenth Poetry Slam at South Campus of Madison College. Prizes include: $250 (First Prize), $150 (Second Prize), and Third Prize ($100). The theme of the poetry slam is the "resilience of a people."

Spoken Word Poet Cedric Dale Hoard will perform.

Click here for rules and to submit the Youtube Link of your poem.

Click to reserve a seat to attend the Juneteenth Poetry Slam

Guest Poets/Judges

S. Mojdeh Stoakley, director of the National Poetry Slam

Fabu Phillis Carter, appointed Madison's Poet Laureate 2008-2011

Cedric Dale Hoard, shared stage with poets from Def Jam Poetry

Rev. David Hart, pastor at Henderson United Methodist Church

Info
Madison College-South 2238 S. Park St. (in Villager Mall), Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Spoken Word
608-213-1008
RSVP
Google Calendar - Juneteenth Poetry Slam - 2018-06-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Juneteenth Poetry Slam - 2018-06-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Juneteenth Poetry Slam - 2018-06-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Juneteenth Poetry Slam - 2018-06-15 18:00:00