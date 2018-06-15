Juneteenth Poetry Slam
Madison College-South 2238 S. Park St. (in Villager Mall), Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Join us Friday, June 15, 2018, 6 PM, for the First Juneteenth Poetry Slam at South Campus of Madison College. Prizes include: $250 (First Prize), $150 (Second Prize), and Third Prize ($100). The theme of the poetry slam is the "resilience of a people."
Spoken Word Poet Cedric Dale Hoard will perform.
Click here for rules and to submit the Youtube Link of your poem.
Click to reserve a seat to attend the Juneteenth Poetry Slam
Guest Poets/Judges
S. Mojdeh Stoakley, director of the National Poetry Slam
Fabu Phillis Carter, appointed Madison's Poet Laureate 2008-2011
Cedric Dale Hoard, shared stage with poets from Def Jam Poetry
Rev. David Hart, pastor at Henderson United Methodist Church