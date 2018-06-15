press release: Join us Friday, June 15, 2018, 6 PM, for the First Juneteenth Poetry Slam at South Campus of Madison College. Prizes include: $250 (First Prize), $150 (Second Prize), and Third Prize ($100). The theme of the poetry slam is the "resilience of a people."

Spoken Word Poet Cedric Dale Hoard will perform.

Click here for rules and to submit the Youtube Link of your poem.

Click to reserve a seat to attend the Juneteenth Poetry Slam

Guest Poets/Judges

‌S. Mojdeh Stoakley, director of the National Poetry Slam

Fabu Phillis Carter, appointed Madison's Poet Laureate 2008-2011

Cedric Dale Hoard, shared stage with poets from Def Jam Poetry

Rev. David Hart, pastor at Henderson United Methodist Church