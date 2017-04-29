JungHae Kim & Kangwon Kim

First Unitarian Society of Madison presents the 3rd Annual Mark Rosa Harpsichord Recital featuring harpsichordist JungHae Kim and baroque violinist Kangwon Kim

Saturday, April 29, 7:30 p.m., First Unitarian Society’s Landmark Auditorium

Admission at the Door: $15, 10 for seniors/students

Works by Corelli, d’Anglebert, Leclair, LeRoux, and Scarlatti

The harpsichord was built by Mark Rosa and is a faithful reproduction of the 1769 Pascal Taskin instrument at Edinburgh University. It has two keyboards, two 8 foot stops, one 4 foot stop, two buff stops, and decorative painting by Julia Zwerts.

Korean born Harpsichordist JungHae Kim earned her Bachelors degree in harpsichord at the Peabody Conservatory of Music in Baltimore, MD. She then earned a Masters in Historical Performance in Harpsichord at the Oberlin Conservatory before completing her studies with Gustav Leonhardt in Amsterdam on a Haskell Scholarship. While in The Netherlands she also completed an Advanced Degree in Harpsichord Performance under Bob Van Asperen at the Sweelinck Conservatorium.

Ms. Kim has performed in concert throughout United States, Europe and in Asia as a soloist and with numerous historical instrument ensembles including the Pierce Baroque Dance Company, the Los Angeles Baroque Orchestra, Music's ReCreation, and Agave Baroque. She performed at the Library of Congress with American Baroque and frequently performs with her Bay Area period instrument group; Ensemble Mirable. As a soloist, Ms. Kim has performed with Musica Angelica, Brandywine Baroque, the New Century Chamber Orchestra, and with the San Francisco Symphony. Ms. Kim frequently teaches and performs at summer music

festivals throughout the world and in recent years has performed at the Hawaii Performing Arts Festival, the Music in The Vineyards Festival in Napa, Oregon’s Britt Festival, and as a soloist at the Assisi Music Festival in Italy.

Kangwon Lee Kim is a versatile violinist with repertoire ranging from baroque to 21st century using both baroque and modern violins. She has given solo and chamber recitals throughout the U.S. and Canada, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, and Norway. Dr. Kim has recorded for the Deutsche Harmonia Mundi and CRI lables, and her performances have been heard on National Public Radio, WFLN in Philadelphia, and Wisconsin Public radio. She has appeared at the Banff Centre for the Arts, Aspen Music Festival, and Token Creek Festival among others. She has performed with the Smithsonian Chamber Players and Conerto Soloists Chamber Orchestra and collaborated with renowned music including Menahem Pressler and Laurance Lesser.

Dr. Kim earned her Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She also holds degrees from Oberlin College, the Manhattan School of Music, and Temple University. Dr. Kim currently serves as Concertmaster of Madison Bach Musicians.