press release: If you haven't seen Junior Brown yet, you need to "guit with it!" A one-man musical hot fusion machine, he's coming to town with his unique guit-steel-- part electric guitar and part country steel guitar. A cross between Jimi Hendrix and Ernest Tubb, Junior Brown is one of the best surf guitarists around, with several Grammy nods, a CMA (Country Music Association) award, and an IBMA for his duet with Ralph Stanley. Junior has also collaborated with Hank Thompson, the Beach Boys, George Jones, Leon McAuliffe, Ray Price, Leona Williams, Lynn Morris, Lloyd Green and Doc Watson, and has appeared in many movies and shows (Letterman, Conan, Saturday Night Live, Austin City Limits, SpongeBob, X Files, Dukes of Hazzard, Me Myself and Irene, Better Call Saul). His latest album, Deep In The Heart Of Me, is forthcoming in 2017. Seeing Junior Brown live is a definite must; come check out the American Original voted #1 House Rocker by the readers of Guitar Player!