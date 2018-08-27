WUD Lakeside Cinema: A 16-year-old (Ellen Page) deals with pregnancy in this sharp, winning relationship comedy, featuring a terrific ensemble cast. It’s the rare indie film that’s uplifting, funny, smart and heartfelt all at once. PG-13, 2007. Free.

press release: Let's celebrate the superior sounds of cinema with this summer film series, as WUD Film salutes movies with memorable soundtracks.