Jurassic Park

USA | 1993 | 35mm | 126 min.

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum

Scientists, industrial spies, and two cute kids are let loose in a theme park stocked with real live dinosaurs and chaos (theory) ensues. Spielberg’s first real “monster” movie after Jaws provided the director, along with his longtime composer John Williams, bountiful chances to flex their action/suspense muscles. Williams also took the opportunity to create yet another of his grand, stirring, iconic themes.

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: Music by John Williams: In a career spanning over six decades, John Williams has established himself as the best-known movie music composer of all time. Our Sunday afternoon series for February-May takes us from Williams’ jazzy origins in '60s comedies and capers to his iconic orchestral scores for some of the biggest blockbusters from the '70s onward, including several key pairings with Williams’ most celebrated collaborator, director Steven Spielberg.

