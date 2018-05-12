Just Call Me God

press release: John Malkovich defies heaven and earth in a journey to the point where power corrupts absolutely.

A dictator teeters on the brink, and megalomania escalates into full-blown madness. John Malkovich stands against the sound of the mighty Overture Hall concert organ in this astonishing music-drama: an exploration of tyranny in the raw by an actor of unparalleled conviction.

From Nero to Idi Amin, despots have had megalomaniac delusions of divine provenance. Michael Sturminger’s music-theatre piece pits Malkovich against the grandiloquent power of the organ. Organist Martin Haselböck responds with music by Bach, Messiaen and Ligeti: words against music, genius versus delusion, and at its terrifying heart, an actor who spares no one – least of all himself.