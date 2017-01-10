Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story

press release: What is the best way to grow our community food resources and manage our food waste?

Film makers Jen Rustemeyer and Grant Baldwin of Peg Leg Films and The Clean Bin Project investigate food use, politics, waste and reclamation in the award-winning documentary “Just Eat It.”

Madison Traffic Garden and Healthy Food For All present an encore presentation of this investigation of the role food plays in our society and our economy. From examining food waste at the harvesting and distribution level to a dedicated 6-month daily menu of reclaimed food, Rustemeyer and Baldwin show the flaws of our food culture.

For more information find madison traffic garden on facebook.