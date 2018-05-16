Just Meechie, Niciaa, Cash Moody, Taye Sharkiee, The Smash Bros., Kilo, Will E. Banks, Trebino, Tayco, Mobtown Ea$y, Big Fussy, Synovia Alexis, DJ Dee Franko

The Frequency 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: iNvision And The Chop presents

Summer Tip Off w/ Just Meechie & Niciaa

May 16th

9pm-1:30am

$10 for 21+

$13 for 18-20

Music By DJ DEE Franko

@ The Frequency 121 W Main Street Madison, WI 53703

Performances by

Cash Moody

Taye Sharkiee

The Smash Bros

Kilo

Will E Banks

Tre Bino

Tayco

Mobtown Ea$y

Big Fussy

Synovia Alexis

security strictly enforced, must have ID to enter

The Frequency 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-255-0901
