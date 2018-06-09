Justin Eccles

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

press release: Please join us for the opening of the month-long exhibit of local artist Justin Eccles' work. Eccles is an American artist, designer and photographer. He received his master of fine arts degree from the University of Wisconsin - Madison and is currently working in Madison as a graphic designer. There will be artisan cheeseboards by Madison Cheesemonger, Yahara Bay spirits sampling and cocktails served all day long!

2-4pm, Saturday, June 9. Exhibit on display June 6-July 3.

Justin Eccles' art is driven by the links between images of memory and life experience. Combining paintings with comic interludes, He creates a grand narrative that glimpses through the unfiltered eye of past manifestations of self. This reveals what is most important in his life; simple virtues of hope and love. His art is truly the organic transmission of life experience, his ruminations on the problem of suffering, pain and where to garner resilience.

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
