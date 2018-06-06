press release: Please join us for the opening of the month-long exhibit of local artist Justin Eccles' work. Eccles is an American artist, designer and photographer. He received his master of fine arts degree from the University of Wisconsin - Madison and is currently working in Madison as a graphic designer. There will be artisan cheeseboards by Madison Cheesemonger, Yahara Bay spirits sampling and cocktails served all day long!

2-4pm, Saturday, June 9. Exhibit on display June 6-July 3.

Justin Eccles' art is driven by the links between images of memory and life experience. Combining paintings with comic interludes, He creates a grand narrative that glimpses through the unfiltered eye of past manifestations of self. This reveals what is most important in his life; simple virtues of hope and love. His art is truly the organic transmission of life experience, his ruminations on the problem of suffering, pain and where to garner resilience.