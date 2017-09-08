press release: JVN Day in Madison- A HIP-HOP Festival!

Inspired by the life of John Vietnam Nguyen (JVN), The JVN Project presents the 5th annual JVN Day Hip-Hop Festival: The Reverb! This three-day festival will consist of six amazing events to take place at different locations on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus and Downtown Madison area from September 8-10, 2017. Engaging all five elements of Hip-Hop this festival has something for everyone in the family to enjoy!

Attendees can come delight in commemorating the light of JVN through an open mic at the Sunrise Open Mic. They can buy art and dress to impress while celebrating members of the community who have used their leadership to uplift others at the Gatekeepers Pop-Up Shop & Awards Gala. Participants can also take advantage of learning new skills in Hip-Hop and related art forms at The workshop from some of the most esteemed artists in town. They may also pull out their popcorn and pajamas for Showin’ Out, a movie night at the Marquee Theatre on campus. A bit of campus will be transformed into a space to relish over what Hip-Hop truly means through graffiti, breakdance, and other showcases at Elements in the Park. At the final closing event, attendees can jam to local and featured artists who will rock the stage at The Kickback Concert. With their mission to use Hip-Hop as a tool for empowerment, The JVN Project creates space through this festival for effective engagement with and deeper understanding of Hip-Hop culture. It is their stance that creativity is how we best generate solutions.

Festival Schedule

Friday, September​ ​8

Sunrise Open Mic - 8am (Black Cultural Center, Red Gym)

Gatekeepers Pop-Up Shop & Awards Gala - 6pm (Deluca Forum, Wisconsin Institute for Discovery)

Saturday, September​ ​9

The Workshop - 12pm (Student Activity Center 3&4, 333 East Campus Mall)

Showin’ Out - 8:30pm (Marquee Cinema, Union South)

Sunday, September​ ​10

Elements in the Park- 12pm (Sellery Courts, Sellery Residence Hall)

The Kickback Concert - 7pm (Memorial Union Terrace)

All​ ​events​ ​are ​FREE​ ​to​ ​the​ ​public!

To find out more about each event, how to volunteer for JVN Day, or support The JVN Project, visit us online at thejvnproject.com​ ​or email thejvnproject@gmail.com​.​ ​Don’t miss your chance to witness Hip-Hop in its most beautiful form; community! This festival will echo through time!

Kickback concert line up (in no particular order):

Lucien Parker, Ru, Elephant Rebellion, jonnychang, Myriha, JAHLEiGH, Quaan, Protege the Pro, DJ knowsthetime

And our feature of the night: CRASHprez