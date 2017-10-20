Kairos Dirt & the Errant Vacuum

press release: Video artist Madsen Minax's new cult classic, Kairos Dirt & the Errant Vacuum, follows a queer middle school lunch lady, her multiple lovers and eccentric friends as they make contact with a trans-worldly ghost in an food-obsessed alternate sex-space-time. Eerie Lynchian tactics and campy John Waters vibes unite as television monitors, radio frequencies, orifices and dreams all become portals to access the mysterious, carnal dimension. Minax will be in attendance to present the work!

7-9pm, Friday Oct. 20, 2088 Atwood Ave.

Cover charge: $5-10 sliding scale

