Kaiser, Clov, and Harris

press release: Inspired by the likes of Ornette Coleman, Fred Anderson, and Ken Vandermark, guitarist Steve Kaiser, saxophonist Alex Clov, and drummer Bill Harris perform free jazz that is laced with energy, groove, and lyricism. Based in Chicago, Illinois, the trio made its debut performance in the summer of 2016. The trio’s debut album, Measure Once Cut Twice, will be released on August 28th, 2017. The album will be available for pre-sale at Mother Fool’s on Friday, August 11th, 2017.

$6 cover.