Kaiser, Clov, and Harris

Google Calendar - Kaiser, Clov, and Harris - 2017-08-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kaiser, Clov, and Harris - 2017-08-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kaiser, Clov, and Harris - 2017-08-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Kaiser, Clov, and Harris - 2017-08-11 20:00:00

Mother Fool's Coffeehouse 1101 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:  Inspired by the likes of Ornette Coleman, Fred Anderson, and Ken Vandermark, guitarist Steve Kaiser, saxophonist Alex Clov, and drummer Bill Harris perform free jazz that is laced with energy, groove, and lyricism.  Based in Chicago, Illinois, the trio made its debut performance in the summer of 2016.  The trio’s debut album, Measure Once Cut Twice, will be released on August 28th, 2017.  The album will be available for pre-sale at Mother Fool’s on Friday, August 11th, 2017.  

$6 cover.  

Info
Mother Fool's Coffeehouse 1101 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-259-1301
Google Calendar - Kaiser, Clov, and Harris - 2017-08-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kaiser, Clov, and Harris - 2017-08-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kaiser, Clov, and Harris - 2017-08-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Kaiser, Clov, and Harris - 2017-08-11 20:00:00