press release: Kalaanjali School of Dance p resents “An Evening of Bharatanatyam - Indian Classical Dance" on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the James Madison Memorial High School, 201 S Gammon Rd, Madison, WI 53717, from 3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. (Followed by dinner in the Cafeteria)

By Apprentices Esha Mahalingam, Sagarika Pal, Poojha Prabhaharasundar & Saivarshini Rishi (Students of Master Trainer Meenakshi Ganesan) with live orchestra! AND solo performance By Guru Meenakshi Ganesan.

Special Guests - UW Professor Joe Elder, Kaitlyn Berle (WI Arts Board)

Four Madison-area high school students are showcasing their state of Wisconsin-funded Indian classical dance talent — and helping underprivileged kids in India in the process.

Wisconsin State Arts Board Apprentices Esha Mahalingam, Sagarika Pal, Poojha Prabhaharasundar and Saivarshini Rishi — all students with the Kalaanjali School of Dance headed by Meenakshi Ganesan — are putting on a dance recital Saturday, April 21, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Memorial High School Auditorium. The students are using the occasion to fundraise for Asha for Education, an organization dedicated to enhancing the education of disadvantaged children in India.

For all these youngsters, the performance is the culmination of an apprenticeship program with the Wisconsin Arts Board. They have been learning this thousands-years-old art form for many years. Their teacher, Meenakshi Ganesan, will be performing at the event, too.

UW professor emeritus Joe Elder, a number of school principals and a representative of the Wisconsin Arts Board are expected to grace the event with their presence. There is a good turnout anticipated from family, friends and members of the community to encourage these youngsters in their endeavors. The performance is to be followed by dinner.

“The show is a perfect blend of the East and West, of artistic achievement and social conscience,” says Amit Pal, one of the parents. “The Indian-American community is very proud of these young women.”

The Verona-based Kalaanjali School of Dance (www.kalaanjali.com) has taught the ancient dance form of Bharatanatyam to hundreds of students from all over the Midwest over the 10-plus years of its existence. The founder, Guru (“Teacher”) Meenakshi Ganesan, is an internationally acclaimed performer and educator.

Asha for Education is dedicated to catalyzing socioeconomic change in India through education of underprivileged children. It has supported more than 400 different projects over a quarter-century, disbursing almost $32.3 million. Asha Madison is its local affiliate, a completely volunteer-driven organization comprised of dedicated individuals from UW-Madison and the Madison area (madison.ashanet.org).