press release: Through experiential education in music, visual arts, movement, drama, and nature studies, Kaleidoscope provides children ages 6 – 10 with new and creative ways to understand the world and express themselves.

Fusing learning and fun, this one week program educates as it inspires, with a dynamic team of professional teaching artists and environmental educators. Participants share their work with family and friends in an “open studio” presentation at the program’s conclusion.

Kaleidoscope is coordinated by TAPIT/new works, a Madison-based, non-profit, professional arts organization founded in 1985 by Donna Peckett and Danielle Dresden.

Click here to download the 2018 Kaleidoscope brochure.

REGISTER EARLY space is limited

Kaleidoscope meets Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 4 PM, from July 9-13 at TAPIT/new works, 1957 Winnebago St., at Schenk’s Corners on Madison’s east side.

The cost is $325 per child for one 5-day week. Please make checks payable to TAPIT/new works and mail with the completed registration form to 1957 Winnebago Street, Madison, Wisconsin 53704. Be certain to include your child’s name, age, birthdate, grade entering in the fall, and parent or guardian name(s) where directed.

Refunds are available until April 14, 2017. Consideration will be given to special circumstances after that date. Please contact Donna Peckett, 608.244.2938, or info@tapitnewworks.org.