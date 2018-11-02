× Expand Kamasi Washington

$30.

press release: American jazz saxophonist, composer, producer and bandleader Kamasi Washington will be embarking on an international tour in celebration of his sophomore album, Heaven and Earth, out June 22 on Young Turks.

Heaven and Earth, which clocks in at more than 2.5 hours of music, finds Washington confronting quotidian realities with cosmic themes.The new album explores his reckoning with current global chaos and his vision for the future. Washington convened his band, The Next Step, as well as members of the long running collective The West Coast Get Down at Henson Studios in Los Angeles to record the 16 tracks on Heaven and Earth. The music was composed, written and arranged by Washington, with new arrangements of jazz and bebop legend Freddie Hubbard’s “Hubtones” and iconic kung fu film theme “Fists of Fury,” as well as one song by bandmate Ryan Porter. Thundercat, Terrace Martin, Ronald Bruner, Jr., Cameron Graves, Brandon Coleman, Miles Mosley, Patrice Quinn, Tony Austin and many more contribute to the album.

× Expand "The Space Travelers Lullaby" by Kamasi Washington

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Kamasi grew up playing jazz in the city’s storied Leimert Park neighborhood under the tutelage of his father, Rickey Washington. Forming his first band, the Young Jazz Giants, with Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner, Ronald Bruner Jr. and Cameron Graves in high school, Washington went on to study ethnomusicology at UCLA and play with Snoop Dogg, Raphael Saadiq and more. Heaven and Earth is the follow up to his massively critically acclaimed debut album The Epic, released in 2015.