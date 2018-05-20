Kanopy Dance Academy All School Showcase

Overture Center 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Support our talented Kanopy Dance Academy Students

At Kanopy’s All School Showcase

Sunday, May 20, 1-5 pm (Drop in Anytime), Promenade Hall, Overture Center for the Arts

Suggested donation to support dance scholarships $10

Students will present their own choreography, as well as dances created for them by their teachers, classical ballet variations and modern repertory. Come see what they have to share and enjoy. See dances from the 3 year old on up to the Kanopy Company 2 and the Adult Ensemble. Be AMAZED!

Overture Center 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-258-4141
