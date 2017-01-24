Kanopy Dance Master Class

Kanopy Dance Studio 341 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Master Class with Guest Artist Dee King,

Physical Theater Artist, Director of Belligerent Muse

“A Master Class in Mask”

For dancers, actors, movement artists, Ages 11-Adult

Space is Limited.

Saturday, Feb 11, 10:30am-12:00pm

Kanopy Dance Studio, 341 State Street

$25

“A Master Class in Mask” is an invigorating workshop geared for all ages that combines a beginning training in mask with hands–on play. Each student will have the opportunity to work in a selection of professional full and half-masks from a variety of theater styles. The exercises are designed to enhance the student’s awareness of his/her body, foster creativity and play, and lead to an increased understanding of the creation of character. Each student will have to opportunity to create a guided short performance piece using mask training concepts.

Everyone attending the workshop must physically participate. The movement work can be strenuous and demanding. Please come dressed to move (no jeans, skirts, flip flops, etc.). Please note, however, that accommodations can be made for participants with special physical movement restrictions.

Following this workshop, students will have an increased awareness of their body, an enhanced ability to make creative and playful choices onstage, a deeper understanding of the physical requirements of creating a character, and the ability to create and structure a unique performance piece.  

Do you need a place to stay? University Campus housing is available and within walking distance to Kanopy Studio. Go to:www.visitmadison.com or http://campusareahousing.wisc.edu/

Questions: info@kanopydance.org or 608.255.2211

Kanopy Dance Studio 341 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-255-2211

