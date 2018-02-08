Kanopy Dance Master Class

press release:

Master Class in Martha Graham Dance Technique with former Martha Graham Dance Company Principal Dancer Sandra Kaufmann

Intermediate/Advanced Dancers, Ages 11-Adult

Thursday Feb 8, 2018, 4:30-6pm, Kanopy Studio, 341 State St

$25

Sandra Kaufmann, Dancer and Choreographer is the founding director of the dance program at Loyola University. Sandra danced in NYC for the Martha Graham Dance Company and served as Artistic Director of the Martha Graham Ensemble. She has also performed for many years with Pearl Lang and Richard Move. As a choreographer, Ms. Kaufmann has created works for concert dance, musical theatre productions, opera, video and site specific works. She has been honored with awards from Dance Magazine Foundation,Tidmarsh Arts Foundation, The American College Dance Festival, Bossak/Heilbrun Foundation and Sloan Science & Dance Technology Commission. Sandra has created many works based on visual artworks as well as science. With Michael Bassett and Brian Green, Sandra was the keynote speaker for Art/Science International’s Annual Conference at the Museum of Natural History in New York in 2001. Sandra’s latest work, Blue Window, is an adaption for the stage of Chagall’s stained glass masterpiece. Ms. Kaufmann graduated summa cum laude from the College of Education and the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Northern Illinois University, where she gave the commencement address for both colleges. Sandra received talented student scholarships from Northern Illinois University and the Martha Graham School of Contemporary Dance. She is a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and serves on the board of the Doris Humphrey Society. Ms. Kaufmann currently works as an independent choreographer and a regisseur who restages the works of Martha Graham and Doris Humphrey; and, a dancer with MOMENTA Dance Company. Sandra has served on the faculty of Barnard College, New York University and The Martha Graham School of Contemporary Dance in New York. In Chicago she has taught at The Chicago Academy for the Arts, University of Chicago, The Academy of Movement and Music and Loyola University Chicago.