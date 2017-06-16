Karen Wheelock, Dana Perry, Lucas Cates, Pat Ferguson,Jeffery James, Jason Moon, Joe Madsen,Tos Hopkins, Mark Croft
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
THE BRINK NIGHTCLUB
7:00pm - 9:00pm - Chick Singer Night Hosted by Beth Kille and backed by a smokin' hot Chick Singer Band. $10 or free admission with a Between the Waves Conference Badge
10:00 PM - 11:00 PM - 105.5 Triple M Project M Winner The Tortoise and the Finch
11:30 PM - 12:30 AM - Blacker Brothers Band
MAIN LOUNGE
8:00pm - 11:00pm - Songwriter Showcase Hosted By Mark Croft with ft. Karen Wheelock, Dana Perry, Lucas Cates, Pat Fergussen,Jeffery James,
Jason Moon, Joe Madsen & Tos Hopkins
11:30pm - 12:30am - The Rotation
THE PATIO
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Sunspot - Free BTW Happy Hour Kick Off
9:00 PM - 10:00 PM Modern Muse
Info
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map