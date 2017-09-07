press release: The Library is honored to welcome 2017-18 Wisconsin Poet Laureate

Karla Huston

for a poetry reading and book signing on

September 7th at 7:00 PM

in the Middleton Public Library's Archer Room

Join us as we welcome Wisconsin's 2017-2018 Poet Laureate, Karla Huston, to the Middleton Public Library for a poetry reading and Q&A!

Huston’s poems find their roots in the stories people tell—those memories and perceptions, personal and cultural mythologies which define us as human. From ancient Greek gods to Hollywood movie stars, Huston’s poems explore a wide variety of subjects, but frequently return to topics related to aging and women.

A dynamic presenter, Huston enjoys speaking to the public about the public value of poetry and the arts. Recent appearances include the UW Whitewater High School Creative Writing Festival, Menasha Rotary luncheon, Mt. Mary University Leadership Institute, and The Great Lakes Writers Festival at Lakeland University.

She is the author of eight chapbooks of poems, the latest titled Grief Bone, (Five Oaks Press), and a full collection, A Theory of Lipstick (Main Street Rag Publications). Huston’s work has garnered many awards, including a Pushcart Prize for the poem “Theory of Lipstick.” She received an Outstanding Achievement Award from the Wisconsin Library Association for her collection of the same title.

Registration is appreciated for this event: Online or by email at info@midlibrary.org