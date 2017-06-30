Karner Blue Butterfly Festival

press released: The  2017 Karner Blue Summer  Festival to be held Friday, June 30th and Saturday, July 1 will include additional events and entertainment formerly a part of Festival in the Park. Events on Friday will be held at the Lunda Community Park with music and Fireworks and Saturday will be held in downtown Black River Falls. The Black River Area Chamber of Commerce Karner Blue Race will also be held on Saturday, July 1.

This promises to be a weekend full of events and activities for everyone, The collaborative effort will be bigger and better than ever.

Organizers of the Festival in the Park are excited to  join forces again with the Downtown Association to create one  2nd citywide festival.  This will be a two day event filled with family oriented activities that will attract more people to our community.

Traditionally the Karner Blue Festival has been held the third weekend in July.  The date for the Festival in the Park has moved a few times but has recently been held on July 4.  The first weekend in July represents a new date and a compromise between the two events.

Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family

877-737-5098

