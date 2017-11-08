press release: Author Kathleen Ernst

discusses her latest Chloe Ellefson mystery, Mining for Justice

Wednesday, November 8th, at 7:00 PM

Middleton Public Library - Archer Room

Kathleen Ernst returns to the Middleton Public Library to discuss her latest Chloe Ellefson mystery, Mining for Justice, the eighth in the series, set at the historic Pendarvis site in Mineral Point, WI.

Kathleen's books will be available for purchase at the event, and the evening will conclude with a book-signing.

Registration is appreciated for this event. Online here or by email at info@midlibrary.org.

From the publisher's description of Mining for Justice:

"Chloe Ellefson is excited to be learning about Wisconsin’s early Cornish immigrants and mining history while on temporary assignment at Pendarvis, a historic site in charming Mineral Point.

But when her boyfriend, police officer Roelke McKenna, discovers long-buried human remains in the root cellar of an old Cornish cottage, Chloe reluctantly agrees to mine the historical record for answers.

She soon finds herself in the center of a heated and deadly controversy that threatens to close Pendarvis. While struggling to help the historic site, Chloe must unearth dark secrets, past and present . . . before a killer comes to bury her."

Kathleen Ernst is an award-winning and bestselling author, educator, and social historian. She has published over thirty novels and two nonfiction books. Her books for young readers include the Caroline Abbott series for American Girl. Honors for her children's mysteries include Edgar and Agatha Award nominations. Kathleen worked as an Interpreter and Curator of Interpretation and Collections at Old World Wisconsin, and her time at the historic site served as inspiration for the Chloe Ellefson mysteries. More information at kathleenernst.com